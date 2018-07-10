MAINE, USA — Another weekend to get out and enjoy the great things Maine has to offer. Here are 5 things to do in Maine this weekend.
Westbrook
When: Showtimes on Friday, July 9 and Saturday, July 10 at 8:45 p.m. Gates open at 7:30 p.m., maybe earlier
Where: Prides Corner Drive-In, 651 Bridgton Road Westbrook, ME 04092
What to expect: Tickets are $15 for one car and its passengers to watch the 1975 classic film. Watchers are encouraged to print their pre-paid tickets and bring them to the box office for admission, but the theatre can also check cars in using the ticket purchaser’s full name.
Portland
When: Saturday, July 10 to Sunday, July 11 at 5 p.m.
Where: Portland Gear Hub: 155 Washington Avenue Portland, ME 04101
What to expect: The walking, cross-town scavenger hunt costs $15 per adult (15+) and $8 per child (14 and under). The goal is for teams to make it to as many destinations as possible in the two-day period. Teams can include two to six people. Kids are welcome, but at last one group member needs to be 21 or older. Each team will need a camera and will receive a clue sheet and marked map for the hunt.
Stonington
Event: Stonington lobster boat races https://www.nationalfisherman.com/northeast/maine-s-lobster-capital-hosts-boat-races-this-weekend
When: Sunday, July 11. Registration to race at 8 a.m., races begin at 10 a.m.
Where: Billings Diesel & Marine Service, Moose Island Road Stonington, Maine 04681
What to expect: The website describes the free event as "like NASCAR on the Atlantic," but it also notes that these boats aren't designed to go fast. Typically, two or four boats race at a time.
Fort Fairfield
When: 2:30 to 4 p.m.
Where: 3 Houlton Road Presque Isle, Maine 04769
What to expect: Taste a variety of local BBQ and vote for your favorite. The award ceremony is at 4:15 p.m. Tickets are $20 per person for all you can eat. Call 764-6561 or email info@centralaroostookchamber.com for tickets.
For the family
When: July 10-18
Where: Fort Fairfield, ME
What to expect: The annual event is home to more than 85 events, such as the Fireman's Muster, a parade, and lots of food.