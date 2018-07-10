The holiday weekend is over, but that doesn't mean there's a shortage of things to do in the state.

MAINE, USA — Another weekend to get out and enjoy the great things Maine has to offer. Here are 5 things to do in Maine this weekend.

Westbrook

When: Showtimes on Friday, July 9 and Saturday, July 10 at 8:45 p.m. Gates open at 7:30 p.m., maybe earlier

Where: Prides Corner Drive-In, 651 Bridgton Road Westbrook, ME 04092

What to expect: Tickets are $15 for one car and its passengers to watch the 1975 classic film. Watchers are encouraged to print their pre-paid tickets and bring them to the box office for admission, but the theatre can also check cars in using the ticket purchaser’s full name.

This upcoming weekend! July 9th, 10th & 11th! SINGLE FEATURES Presentations... ✨Friday and Saturday July 9th &... Posted by Prides Corner Drive-In on Thursday, July 8, 2021

Portland

When: Saturday, July 10 to Sunday, July 11 at 5 p.m.

Where: Portland Gear Hub: 155 Washington Avenue Portland, ME 04101

What to expect: The walking, cross-town scavenger hunt costs $15 per adult (15+) and $8 per child (14 and under). The goal is for teams to make it to as many destinations as possible in the two-day period. Teams can include two to six people. Kids are welcome, but at last one group member needs to be 21 or older. Each team will need a camera and will receive a clue sheet and marked map for the hunt.

Our City at Your Feet Scavenger Hunt is back! Take to the trails on July 10th and 11th for a city-wide adventure. This... Posted by Portland Trails on Friday, July 2, 2021

Stonington

When: Sunday, July 11. Registration to race at 8 a.m., races begin at 10 a.m.

Where: Billings Diesel & Marine Service, Moose Island Road Stonington, Maine 04681

What to expect: The website describes the free event as "like NASCAR on the Atlantic," but it also notes that these boats aren't designed to go fast. Typically, two or four boats race at a time.

The Stonington Lobster Boat Races are taking place on Sunday, July 11th. Sign up to race from 8am-9am by the fuel dock... Posted by Stonington Lobster Boat Races on Thursday, July 8, 2021

Fort Fairfield

When: 2:30 to 4 p.m.

Where: 3 Houlton Road Presque Isle, Maine 04769

What to expect: Taste a variety of local BBQ and vote for your favorite. The award ceremony is at 4:15 p.m. Tickets are $20 per person for all you can eat. Call 764-6561 or email info@centralaroostookchamber.com for tickets.

WIN A FREE TICKET! Brisket, Ribs, Chicken, Pork.... What is your favorite smoked meat? Comment below and let us know!... Posted by Chamber's Smokin' BBQ Cook-off on Saturday, July 3, 2021

For the family

When: July 10-18

Where: Fort Fairfield, ME

What to expect: The annual event is home to more than 85 events, such as the Fireman's Muster, a parade, and lots of food.

In addition to 4-Day Food Court Paddy Wagon is a Vendor on July 10 at Village Square 4 pm. The Dogs are playing in Village Square until 10 pm! Posted by Maine Potato Blossom Festival on Monday, July 5, 2021