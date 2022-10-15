Downeast Scenic Railroad's annual Pumpkin Train returns with Halloween fun

The historic train welcomes Mainers of all ages aboard for Halloween fun, including a pit stop at a pumpkin patch.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ELLSWORTH, Maine — The Downeast Scenic Railroad has been offering train rides for 14 years. It's a historic excursion for locals and visitors aboard the restored rail line.

Owned and operated by the Downeast Rail Heritage Trust, the train is run entirely by volunteers.

Every fall, however, it transforms into the Pumpkin Train, marking a fun-filled trip for the Halloween season.

“I love talking to the passengers," Conductor Gary Briggs said. "We give them information and history about railroading here in Downeast, Maine."

The hour-long ride passes through Maine woods along the marsh featuring osprey nests, with a pit stop at a small pumpkin patch for kids to choose their favorite pumpkin.

Along the way, passengers can expect to hear historical tidbits about the working railroad before it was transformed into the Pumpkin Train it's well-known for today.

On the ride back, kids are encouraged to test their creativity skills by decorating their pumpkins with stickers.

According to the Downeast Scenic Railroad's website, the rail line was once called the Mount Desert Limited and hosted the most "notable and noteworthy" people as they traveled to summer resorts on Mount Desert Island.

The Mount Desert Limited later became known as the Bar Harbor Express and was kept in service up until 1960.

Roger Grindle, of Sullivan, said he loved trains as a kid and is glad the Pumpkin Train ride can instill the same sentiment in the younger generations.

“It's reigniting kids’ passion for trains," Grindle said. "When I was a kid, trains were all awesome. Now, not many kids know much about trains."

Sandy Salsbury, of Ellsworth, said she has been climbing aboard the Pumpkin Train for the past eight years, turning the excursion into a family tradition.

"It's the kids. Watching them go get their pumpkins, it’s just enjoyable," Salsbury said.

The Downeast Scenic Railroad's annual Pumpkin Train will be welcoming passengers aboard for rides on Sunday, Oct. 16 at 10 a.m., 12:30 p.m., and 2:30 p.m.

Tickets for the Pumpkin Train can be purchased on the Downeast Scenic Railroad website here.