Downeast Horizons 5k Color Fun Run Returns After 3 Years

Runners joined in Ellsworth ready to get messy for a great cause.

ELLSWORTH, Maine — Before they were covered in color, runners met together at Downeast Horizons in Ellsworth to participate in the annual 5K Color Fun run.

For the first time in three years, the run has returned after a brief hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We usually had them in May, a springtime one but we decided to mix it up a little bit and have it in the fall," Tony Zambrano, executive director of Downeast Horizons, said. "Its sort of a spooky theme people can dress up as what they want and we're gonna have a great day."

All proceeds and donations from the race go straight to Downeast Horizons to allow continued support for children and adults with developmental disabilities.

And they’re off!🏃‍♂️🏁

"We have an integration between people with disabilities participating, and people with non-disabilities just having a wonderful time so everyone just gets to be a part of the whole community," Zambrano added.

Before tying up their shoelaces to line up at the start, participants danced at a DJ booth, took selfies in a photo tent an event doused each other in colorful, food-grade powder.

Runner Kathleen McCall was one of the first few who placed. She said getting to the finish line was a blast.