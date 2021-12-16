Disney On Ice skating into Portland next week

Disney On Ice presents Mickey and Friends will be at Portland's Cross Insurance from Dec. 23-27.

PORTLAND, Maine — Editor's note: The above video aired in 2019.

Looking for one more Christmas present for the kids, or feeling like embracing your own inner child? Mickey Mouse and his roster of famous pals may be able to help.

Disney On Ice presents Mickey and Friends is coming to the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland next week. Characters from "Moana," "Finding Dory," "Inside Out," "Frozen," "Toy Story," as well as the Disney Princesses are all on the show's roster.

The arena requires all attendees age 12 and older to show proof of vaccination against COVID or a negative COVID test within 72 hours before the show. Guests ages 2-11 are required to wear masks but do not need to show proof of vaccination. Read more about the arena's COVID policy here.

Showtimes are as follows:

Dec. 23

7 p.m.

Dec. 24

11 a.m.

3 p.m.

Dec. 26

11 a.m.

3 p.m.

Dec. 27

11 a.m.

3 p.m.

Ticket prices for most shows start at $20, while the Christmas Eve afternoon show starts at $15. All guests ages two and older are required to have a ticket.

What we've all been waiting for... share the excitement and make new memories at Disney On Ice presents Mickey and Friends Dec. 23-27! Presale begins Oct. 21 at 10 AM. ⛸️⛸️⛸️



Get access to the presale by signing up for our cyber club: https://t.co/BFU4ICFytq pic.twitter.com/VdTQdMRu3d — Cross Arena-Portland (@CrossArena) October 14, 2021