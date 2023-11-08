The Maine Red Hot Dog Festival is returning to Dester on Saturay

The Red Hot Dog Festival will run from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. rain or shine in downtown Dexter

DEXTER, Maine — The Town of Dexter will be hosting its 6th Maine Red Hot Dog Festival on Saturday, Aug. 12. Live entertainment, a Bun Run, and a Red Hot Dog eating contest will fill downtown Dexter, rain or shine.

Dexter Town Manager Trampas King told NEWS CENTER Maine this is the festival that has outlasted other iterations of festivals the city previously put on. Despite COVID causing previous cancellations to the Red Hot Dog Festival, it is back by popular demand.

“We've had other festivals, and of course they all peter out. People kind of think they're old, and they go away, and this one here tends to stay," King said. "The red hot dog? Nobody else does it, so it tends to stay. And we have a great group of volunteers to work on it. It's exciting."

Other festival activities will include the Dexter Fire Department sponsored duck race and a children’s cupcake eating contest.

“The Maine Red Hot Dog Festival is a Dexter Revitalization Committee fundraiser designed to attract a large number of people to the town where they will see all that Dexter has to offer,” the festival website stated.

The festival commences at 10 a.m. and goes until 7 p.m.