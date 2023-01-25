Dave Matthew Band coming to Bangor in 2023

Dave Matthews Band's tenth studio album, "Walk Around The Moon," is set to be released on May 19.

BANGOR, Maine — Dave Matthews Band is set to release a new album and launch a new tour in May, and that tour includes a stop in Bangor in June.

The band is scheduled to perform at the Maine Savings Amphitheatre on Friday, June 16.

"Walk Around The Moon," Dave Matthews Band's tenth studio album, is set to be released on May 19. The band's 2023 tour starts the same day and runs through Labor Day weekend.

Most of the upcoming album’s 12 original songs were recorded with producer Rob Evans, including the first single, “Madman’s Eyes,” which has already been released. Longtime collaborator John Alagia served as executive producer of the album, which took shape during the pandemic and "is as much a reflection on the current times as it is an urge to find common ground," according to Waterfront Concerts.

Tickets for the Bangor show will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Feb. 17.

Citi is the official card of the Dave Matthews Band 2023 tour, so Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, Feb. 14. For complete presale details, click here.