Maine fair known for huge pumpkins back from pandemic hiatus

The fair was first held in 1868 and is one of the biggest annual agricultural events in the southern part of the state.

A farmers fair that dates to the 1860s will resume in Maine this weekend after taking a year off due to COVID-19.

The Cumberland Fair is scheduled to start on Sunday and run through Oct. 2.

The coronavirus pandemic canceled Maine’s 2020 agricultural fair season, but this year many of them have been able to go on.

The Common Ground Country Fair, however, which celebrates organic farming, was canceled this year, along with the Maine Whoopie Pie Festival.