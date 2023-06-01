Crowds can expect bigger Brewer Riverwalk Festival this year

The third annual event is scheduled rain or shine for Saturday, June 3.

BREWER, Maine — Folks in the Bangor and Brewer area are gearing up for the third annual Brewer Riverwalk Festival this weekend.

The biggest one planned since the start of the pandemic, folks can expect some of the same with additional food trucks, activities, craft booths and more.

The day will open with a fun-run starting at 10 a.m., following an open ceremony at 11.

This year, Brewer students were challenged to create an artistic design for the festival's T-shirt contest of which the winner will be presented at the opening ceremony.

Here is our official schedule for the 2023 Festival! We look forward to seeing you June 3rd! Posted by Brewer Riverwalk Festival on Thursday, May 18, 2023

If you're hungry, food trucks like Mainely Tacos, Twisted Pretzel, Wanderlust Coffee, and more will be available.

"So everything is bigger this year," Brewer Director of Economic Development Renee Doble said. "We have more food trucks; so actually, Center Street between Penobscot Street and Center Street will be closed for vehicular traffic and there will be seven or eight food trucks positioned there."

Fifty vendors will line South Main Street, offering crafts and showcasing what local businesses have to offer.

"I'm just excited to see so many people enjoying the river walk...on any given day you can see lots of people enjoying the river walk, but there's even more people during the festival," Doble said.

Live music, face painting, for young ones, and other activities will line the Riverwalk throughout the day.

The night will end with fireworks along the river at 9 p.m.

A free shuttle service will also be circling throughout the day for guests to take from the Joseph Ferris Community Center down to the festival.