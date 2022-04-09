Luke Combs coming to Gillette Stadium as part of 2023 world tour

The Foxborough show is part of the country singer's three-continent, 16-country, 35-concert world tour beginning in March of 2023.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass.

Luke Combs made quite the impression on Maine when he performed in Bangor this summer, and fans will have another chance to see him nearby next summer.

The country singer will be performing at Gillette Stadium for the first time on Saturday, July 22, 2023. The show will feature special guests Riley Green, Lainey Wilson, Flatland Cavalry, and Brent Cobb.

The Foxborough stop is part of the Combs' three-continent, 16-country, 35-concert world tour beginning in March of 2023. The tour was announced on Thursday.

Tickets for the North American tour dates will be available for pre-sale starting at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14, and general sales open at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 16.

This summer, Combs performed back-to-back sold-out shows at the Maine Savings Amphitheatre in Bangor on Friday, Sept. 2, and Saturday, Sept. 3. Both nights were memorable for fans.

During Friday night's show, Combs rewarded two young fans for the hard work they put in to buy their tickets.

"I hoped and I prayed that he'd notice us, and he did," Fenderson said.

Then, during his Saturday night show, Combs experienced vocal troubles, causing him to stop the concert. He announced on stage that he would refund each and every one of the 15,000 concertgoers for their tickets.

Combs was born and raised in North Carolina. He went to Appalachian State University, where he began playing guitar before playing shows at the same bar where he was a bouncer.

"Growin' Up," the most recent of Combs' three albums, was released in June.