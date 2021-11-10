Carnaval Maine returning to Portland in February

The 10-day festival will once again return to the Eastern Prom.

PORTLAND, Maine — Downtown Portland will once again be transformed into a winter wonderland as Carnaval Maine returns to the city.

The 10-day festival will return to Portland's Eastern Prom in 2022. Carnaval Maine will run from Feb. 17-26.

This year's theme is Fire and Ice. It will feature a series of events and "epic experiences" to celebrate winter in the Pine Tree State.

Carnaval Maine was created and is operated by Shamrock Sports & Entertainment. The company will transform venues across Portland into a winter wonderland with activities and attractions that will appeal to residents and visitors alike.

“Our theme, Fire and Ice, evokes Portland’s phoenix, a symbol of perseverance, which seems fitting during these unprecedented times,” Brian Corcoran, CEO and founder of Shamrock Sports & Entertainment, said in a news release.

Steve Lyons, director of the Maine Office of Tourism, said in the release, "Maine’s reputation as a four-season destination is enhanced by events like Carnaval. It will be an opportunity for people to visit Maine in the winter, enjoy a signature event and experience all Maine has to offer from the best brewers and chefs to a variety of snow sports."

This year the celebration has been expanded to 10 days, and it kicks off with the Fire and Ice Gala, a ticketed event.

"Guests will arrive by the Narrow Gauge Railway to the Eastern Promenade, where they will enjoy an evening of craft brews, cocktails and wine paired with local cuisine," the release states.

Tickets for Carnaval can be found here.

