Portland's Carnaval Maine festival kicks off Wednesday

PORTLAND, Maine — Carnaval Maine kicks off on Wednesday, March 8, with a fire and ice gala.
The winter festival has something for everyone, including activities for little kids, food, drinks, ice sculpting, live music performances, and more.
This year, the festival is taking place at the Dimillo's Restaurant parking lot in the Old Port area of Portland.
"Bites and Brews" will be an area for adults to have some of the best bites in town and local beer or drinks from some of Maine’s best restaurants and breweries.
Pairings include:
- Harbor Bistro & Terrace | Lone Pine
- Navis Cafe | Shipyard
- Luke's Lobster | Allagash
- Nighthawk Kitchen | Mast Landing
- DiMillo's | Nappi Distributors
- Dunkin
- Rising Tide
Eighty8 Donuts, Stroudwater Distillery and GetMaineLobster will also be there, according to organizers.
Here is a list of the headliner's this year:
Thursday, March 9
- Firefly Penobscot Nation, 5-6 p.m.
- The Mallett Brothers Band, 6-8 p.m.
Friday, March 10
- Joseph Gallant, 5-6 p.m.
- Parmalee, 6-8 p.m.
Saturday, March 11
12/OC, 5-6 p.m.
Michael Ray, 6-8 p.m.
Sunday, March 12
Griffin William Sherry, 4-6 p.m.
General admission tickets are $30 per person and an additional $50 for the Bites and Brews Experience, which is just for people ages 21+.
