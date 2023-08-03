Portland's Carnaval Maine festival kicks off Wednesday

Maine's largest winter festival will be happening from March 8-12. Here's information about the schedule and how to get a ticket.

PORTLAND, Maine — Carnaval Maine kicks off on Wednesday, March 8, with a fire and ice gala.

The winter festival has something for everyone, including activities for little kids, food, drinks, ice sculpting, live music performances, and more.

This year, the festival is taking place at the Dimillo's Restaurant parking lot in the Old Port area of Portland.

"Bites and Brews" will be an area for adults to have some of the best bites in town and local beer or drinks from some of Maine’s best restaurants and breweries.

Pairings include:

Harbor Bistro & Terrace | Lone Pine

Navis Cafe | Shipyard

Luke's Lobster | Allagash

Nighthawk Kitchen | Mast Landing

DiMillo's | Nappi Distributors

Dunkin

Rising Tide

Eighty8 Donuts, Stroudwater Distillery and GetMaineLobster will also be there, according to organizers.

What a fun morning! @CarnavalMaine kicks off tonight and will run through Sunday. The winter festival has all sorts of activities for kids and adults.

Details can be found on our website @newscentermaine.

Here is a list of the headliner's this year:

Thursday, March 9

Firefly Penobscot Nation, 5-6 p.m.

The Mallett Brothers Band, 6-8 p.m.

Friday, March 10

Joseph Gallant, 5-6 p.m.

Parmalee, 6-8 p.m.

Saturday, March 11

12/OC, 5-6 p.m.

Michael Ray, 6-8 p.m.

Sunday, March 12

Griffin William Sherry, 4-6 p.m.

General admission tickets are $30 per person and an additional $50 for the Bites and Brews Experience, which is just for people ages 21+.

