Bangor Sidewalk Art Festival returns after two-year hiatus

This year the event brought in more than 40 local vendors to put their handmade artwork and creations on display.

Example video title will go here for this video

BANGOR, Maine — Part of Harlow Street in downtown Bangor was shut down for most of the day on Saturday for the return of the city's Sidewalk Art Festival. The event, hosted by Downtown Bangor Partnership, is back after a two year hiatus due to the pandemic.

More than 40 vendors filled the streets and sidewalks with their artwork. Artists brought paintings, handmade creations like jewelry and clothing, photography, and printed goods to put on display.

Live performances also took place throughout the day. Some of the musical performances included Bangor Symphony Orchestra, Maine Academy of Modern Music, Firefly the Hybrid, and LVLGHTS. Ten Bucks Theatre also performed scenes from Romeo and Juliet in the afternoon.

This year's event included more programs for kids to participate in. There was an instrument petting zoon, kids yoga, rock painting, face painting, and a chance for kids to learn how to bead.

Betsy Lundy is the executive director of Downtown Bangor Partnership.

"We wanted to do something that would highlight the arts and culture environment that exists here by creating the Sidewalk Art Festival. So even a lot of the artists that you see walking around, they are artists who have studios in Bangor and they're in the upper stories of buildings and this gives them an opportunity to come down on the street and interact with people," Lundy said.