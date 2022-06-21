Bangor Band to kick off 163rd season

"It's live music outside. Bring a chair, bring a blanket, and just enjoy the music for about an hour."

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BANGOR, Maine — It was in 1859 that the Bangor Band got its start. Since then, the band has played for everyone, from presidents to members of the Greater Bangor community.

The band kicks off its 163rd season with a 7 p.m. concert on Tuesday along the Bangor Waterfront.

"People look forward to us performing for them,” Bangor Band President Sue McKay said. "It's live music outside. Bring a chair, bring a blanket, and just enjoy the music for about an hour."

McKay said Tuesday's concert would feature selections from "The Music Man," "Les Miserables," "Echoes from the Battlefield," and several well-known marches.

She added this season is a significant one for the band.

"We're losing our conductor, Curvin 'Chip' Farnham," McKay explained. "He's been with us for 10 years. He wants to retire, and we couldn't talk him out of it. I want everyone to come and enjoy Chip's conducting for his final summer season."

A familiar face returning for his 71st year with the band is drummer Bill Miller.

“I started [playing in the band] when I was a senior in high school,” Miller told NEWS CENTER Maine. "I like being the center of attraction. You know, when you play the big bass drum, everybody is watching [you]."

You can check out the band's full 2022 concert schedule here.