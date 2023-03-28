Augusta team dancing their way to Disney World

"A lot of our students have never been to Disney, and I've had students go to Disney before who have never left the state of Maine," said the dance studio owner.

AUGUSTA, Maine — A dance team in Augusta will be tapping its way to a pretty major stage this summer.

Dance Unlimited was selected to take part in the Disney Youth Performing Arts Program.

A total of 37 dancers ranging in age from 6 to 18 are practicing the same routine every day, with good reason.

They are performing at Disney World on the big stage.

"Going to Disney is a big thing, and I am really excited because we have this wonderful opportunity to dance in another state in front of thousands of people," Josephine Turgot, one of the dancers, said.

This will be the third time Dance Unlimited has performed at Disney World.

"It's my first time going to Disney, and it'll be my last time since I am a senior," Ava Marchand, another dancer, said.

For all of them, it's more than just a 30-minute routine. It's a chance to leave Maine for a week.

"A lot of our students have never been to Disney, and I've had students go to Disney before who have never left the state of Maine. For a handful of kids I know this wouldn't be possible without this opportunity for them to travel," Laura Lewis, owner of Dance Unlimited, said.

Lewis added, "Which is a really big deal for young dancers because that is not a normal recital experience for them."

At the end of the day, this trip to Disney World will still be about one thing, the dance.

Marchand said, "[Dance is] a way for me to express how I am feeling without having to use my words."

"It's just a life-changing moment for them to remember," Lewis said.

To be selected, the team had to submit a video, their music, and costumes to make sure it was all "Disney approved."

These young dancers will be performing on the Spring Stage on June 21-24 in Florida.