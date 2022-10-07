Artists readying pumpkins for this weekend's festival in Damariscotta

Artists, huge pumpkins, and sunny weather are the star attractions of the annual Damariscotta Pumpkinfest and Regatta.

DAMARISCOTTA, Maine — It's become a tradition in Damariscotta, on the Friday of the holiday weekend: artists at work, transforming scores of giant pumpkins into a wide variety of creations.

The works in progress were already attracting spectators along Main Street, with thousands expected to visit during the coming weekend for the annual Damariscotta Pumpkinfest and Regatta.

In addition to artists, huge pumpkins, and sunny weather, the festival's other big attractions include a parade on Saturday and the very popular pumpkin boat regatta on Sunday. All of those events are likely to draw big crowds.

There is shuttle bus parking available, with more details available on the Pumpkinfest website.