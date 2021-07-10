Aerial performers to dance on side of Portland hotel

The aerial dance company Bandaloop is performing this weekend outside the Canopy hotel in Portland

PORTLAND, Maine — An aerial dance company out of California is getting ready to perform here in Portland.

Bandaloop has traveled to 330 cities and towns across 36 counties and is now partnering with the nonprofit performing arts organization Portland Ovations for free performances this weekend.

The dance company's goal is for public art to be accessible to everyone, even people who just see it walking down the street.

Bandaloop executive director said that when his team visits a new city he looks for buildings that are conveniently located.

"[We think] Where can we assemble people? Where will the incidental and the intended audience bump into vertical dance and see it as accessible public art? So the proximity of downtown, the proximity of a parking lot, places where people can assemble," he said.

Bandaloop will be performing outside the Canopy hotel in Portland Friday at 3:00 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. and Saturday at 1:30, 3:00, and 4:30 p.m.

