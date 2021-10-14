x
Events

5 things to do in Maine this weekend

Feel like sipping on some wine in Stetson or running a 5K in Freeport this weekend?
Credit: Rhonda Ferrara
Credit: Rhonda Ferrara

MAINE, USA —

Auburn

What: Dempsey Center's Fall Fest 

When: Saturday, Oct. 16 from 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. 

Where: Auburn-Lewiston YMCA's Outdoor Learning and Education Center, 151 Stetson Road, Auburn, ME

This free event for the family offers relaxing walks and chair yoga as well as pumpkin carving. 

Freeport

What: LL Bean Flannel 5K

When: Saturday, Oct. 16 at 9 a.m. 

Where: LL Bean, 95 Main St, Freeport, ME 04032 

Whether you run in the event or cheer on from the sidelines, join participants by wearing plaid and enjoying a post-race afterparty at the store. 

NEWS CENTER Maine Weather Forecast

Saco

What: The Phantom of the Opera at the Saco Drive-In

When: Saturday, Oct. 16 @ 5:00 pm – 9:00 pm 

Where: Saco Drive-In, 969 Portland Rd, Saco, ME 04072 

Watch the silent film to the pre-recorded music of Portland Municipal Organist James Kennerley. Gates open at 5:00 p.m. and admission is $20 per car. 

Credit: Rob Nesbitt
The Saco Drive In is going strong after winning a national campaign for a new digital projector that cost over $100,000 to convert to.

South Portland

What: Make your own cheeseboard

When: Saturday, Oct. 16, 11 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Where: Rockler Woodworking and Hardware, 200 Gorham Rd Suite 1100A, South Portland, ME 04106

Woodworking experience is not required to make your own cheeseboard. This class costs $50 and you can sign up for it here

Stetson

What: 1st Annual Dragonfly Grape Stomp

When: Sunday, Oct. 17 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Dragonfly Farm & Winery, 1069 Mullen Rd, Stetson, ME 04488 

This event costs $50 which includes 15 minutes of grape stomping, a T-shirt, and
a glass of Dragonfly Wine.

Credit: Adobe Stock Photo

