5 things to do in Maine this weekend

MAINE, USA —
Auburn
When: Saturday, Oct. 16 from 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
Where: Auburn-Lewiston YMCA's Outdoor Learning and Education Center, 151 Stetson Road, Auburn, ME
This free event for the family offers relaxing walks and chair yoga as well as pumpkin carving.
Freeport
What: LL Bean Flannel 5K
When: Saturday, Oct. 16 at 9 a.m.
Where: LL Bean, 95 Main St, Freeport, ME 04032
Whether you run in the event or cheer on from the sidelines, join participants by wearing plaid and enjoying a post-race afterparty at the store.
RELATED: NEWS CENTER Maine Weather Forecast
Saco
When: Saturday, Oct. 16 @ 5:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Where: Saco Drive-In, 969 Portland Rd, Saco, ME 04072
Watch the silent film to the pre-recorded music of Portland Municipal Organist James Kennerley. Gates open at 5:00 p.m. and admission is $20 per car.
South Portland
When: Saturday, Oct. 16, 11 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Where: Rockler Woodworking and Hardware, 200 Gorham Rd Suite 1100A, South Portland, ME 04106
Woodworking experience is not required to make your own cheeseboard. This class costs $50 and you can sign up for it here.
Stetson
When: Sunday, Oct. 17 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Where: Dragonfly Farm & Winery, 1069 Mullen Rd, Stetson, ME 04488
This event costs $50 which includes 15 minutes of grape stomping, a T-shirt, and
a glass of Dragonfly Wine.