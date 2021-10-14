5 things to do in Maine this weekend

Feel like sipping on some wine in Stetson or running a 5K in Freeport this weekend?

MAINE, USA — Auburn

When: Saturday, Oct. 16 from 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Where: Auburn-Lewiston YMCA's Outdoor Learning and Education Center, 151 Stetson Road, Auburn, ME

This free event for the family offers relaxing walks and chair yoga as well as pumpkin carving.

Learn more about what the Dempsey Center does to help make life better for people impacted by cancer by attending our... Posted by Dempsey Center on Monday, October 11, 2021

Freeport

When: Saturday, Oct. 16 at 9 a.m.

Where: LL Bean, 95 Main St, Freeport, ME 04032

Whether you run in the event or cheer on from the sidelines, join participants by wearing plaid and enjoying a post-race afterparty at the store.

Get your plaid on for the Flannel 5K! L.L.Bean is celebrating all of the best things about fall in New England: fresh... Posted by Visit Freeport on Sunday, October 10, 2021

Saco

When: Saturday, Oct. 16 @ 5:00 pm – 9:00 pm

Where: Saco Drive-In, 969 Portland Rd, Saco, ME 04072

Watch the silent film to the pre-recorded music of Portland Municipal Organist James Kennerley. Gates open at 5:00 p.m. and admission is $20 per car.

South Portland

When: Saturday, Oct. 16, 11 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Where: Rockler Woodworking and Hardware, 200 Gorham Rd Suite 1100A, South Portland, ME 04106

Woodworking experience is not required to make your own cheeseboard. This class costs $50 and you can sign up for it here.

Just in time for holiday season! Make a beautiful cheese serving board at a Rockler store near you. You’ll learn to cut the board to size, use a router to form a decorative edge and apply finish. No woodworking experience necessary. Sign up for this class at Rockler.com/makeandtake Posted by Rockler Woodworking and Hardware on Thursday, October 14, 2021

Stetson

When: Sunday, Oct. 17 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Dragonfly Farm & Winery, 1069 Mullen Rd, Stetson, ME 04488

This event costs $50 which includes 15 minutes of grape stomping, a T-shirt, and

a glass of Dragonfly Wine.