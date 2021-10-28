5 spooktacular events to attend in Maine this Halloween weekend

MAINE, USA — What: Wizard cupcakes baking class
When: Sat, Oct. 30, from 10 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Where: Bravo Maine: 559 Brighton Avenue in Portland
A professional chef will guide you through the process of learning to bake and decorate Halloween-themed cupcakes. Tickets are $50. Read about the class's COVID and safety precautions here.
When: Sat, Oct. 30, at 9:00 p.m.
Where: Aura: 121 Center Street in Portland
Join Purple Brainz 8 for a night of tunes. Tickets are $20. Proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative test is required for admission. This is an 18 and older event.
What: Trunk or Treat
When: Saturday and Sunday
Where: Near you!
The COVID pandemic has forced us to get creative while celebrating the holidays, thus, trunk or treats, have grown in popularity. Various churches, schools and stores around the state are hosting the car-to-car event, so be on the lookout for one in your area.
When: Sun, Oct. 31, from 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Where: Messololgy Maine: 391 North Main Street, Suite A, in Brewer
The kids will enjoy activities such as mystery sensory boxes, a pumpkin ring toss, and a visit from Princess Snow from Once Upon a Party. Adults with children are free, but tickets for kids are $15.
When: Sat, Oct. 30, from 3:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Where: Old York Museum Center: 3 Lindsay Road in York
This free event allows kids to feel like they're trick-or-treating in the 18th century by making stops in York Village’s historic buildings. If it rains on Saturday, this event will happen on Sunday.