5 spooktacular events to attend in Maine this Halloween weekend

Decorate some cupcakes, listen to a tribute band, or do some old fashion trick-or-treating around Maine this weekend.

MAINE, USA — What: Wizard cupcakes baking class

When: Sat, Oct. 30, from 10 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Where: Bravo Maine: 559 Brighton Avenue in Portland

A professional chef will guide you through the process of learning to bake and decorate Halloween-themed cupcakes. Tickets are $50. Read about the class's COVID and safety precautions here.

This picture is from last Halloween and these cupcakes were made by a Mom and his son during our special Halloween class... Posted by Bravo Maine on Thursday, September 9, 2021

When: Sat, Oct. 30, at 9:00 p.m.

Where: Aura: 121 Center Street in Portland

Join Purple Brainz 8 for a night of tunes. Tickets are $20. Proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative test is required for admission. This is an 18 and older event.

Looking for something fun to do on Halloween weekend? Join us for Purple Brainz 8 - A Halloween Tribute to Prince on Saturday, October 30th!👻 Grab your tickets here:: https://event.auramaine.com/103021 Posted by Aura on Wednesday, October 20, 2021

What: Trunk or Treat

When: Saturday and Sunday

Where: Near you!

The COVID pandemic has forced us to get creative while celebrating the holidays, thus, trunk or treats, have grown in popularity. Various churches, schools and stores around the state are hosting the car-to-car event, so be on the lookout for one in your area.

Trunk or Treat is quickly approaching! There’s still time to sign up your trunk or volunteer to make this event amazing! Sign up and learn more at www.trcportland.com/tot Posted by The Rock Church of Greater Portland on Monday, October 18, 2021

When: Sun, Oct. 31, from 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Messololgy Maine: 391 North Main Street, Suite A, in Brewer

The kids will enjoy activities such as mystery sensory boxes, a pumpkin ring toss, and a visit from Princess Snow from Once Upon a Party. Adults with children are free, but tickets for kids are $15.

Don't forget to get your tickets for our Halloween Bash! It's going to be tons of fun!!!!! (and warm........ Posted by Messology Maine on Monday, October 25, 2021

When: Sat, Oct. 30, from 3:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Where: Old York Museum Center: 3 Lindsay Road in York

This free event allows kids to feel like they're trick-or-treating in the 18th century by making stops in York Village’s historic buildings. If it rains on Saturday, this event will happen on Sunday.