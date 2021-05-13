2021 TD Beach to Beacon 10K will be virtual rather than in-person

The virtual event will run concurrently with the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games from Friday, July 23 through Sunday, August 8.

CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine — TD Beach to Beacon 10K organizers announced Thursday that the 2021 race will be a virtual event as a result of collaborative, ongoing discussions with health professionals and Cape Elizabeth town staff. In 2020, the race was cancelled as a result of the pandemic and all registrants were fully refunded.

The virtual event will run concurrently with the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games from Friday, July 23 through Sunday, August 8. Runners can run a 10K on their favorite route anytime during this span.

Organizers say registration will open online at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 2, and will close on Friday, August 6. The registration fee for the 10K is $35 and it's $10 to register for the Kid’s Fun Run.

“We explored every possible option for hosting an in-person event this year. Although the U.S., along with many other parts of the world, is thankfully emerging from the pandemic, the design of any in-person 2021 event would have required that we omit most of the features that make the TDB2B10K the celebratory, gala event that people are accustomed to," David Backer, president of the TD Beach to Beacon 10K, said. "After talking with members of our medical team and with town public safety officials, it ultimately became clear that the safest decision for our runners, volunteers, and the community is for us to stage only a virtual event in 2021. Our team is working hard to make this a meaningful and memorable event for everyone.”

Organizers say all registered participants of the virtual event will receive an official TD Beach to Beacon 10K tee shirt, provided by Nike, and all participants of the 10K or Kid’s Fun Run who submit their official race time using Race Roster’s Runkeeper app or by manually entering their results online will receive an exclusive TD Beach to Beacon 10K finisher’s medal.

The TD Beach to Beacon 10K was founded by 1984 Olympic Gold Medalist Joan Benoit Samuelson and is managed by DMSE Sports, Inc. NEWS CENTER Maine's Lee Goldberg interviewed Samuelson after last year's TD Beach to Beacon 10K was canceled due to the pandemic. That interview can be found below.