'Encounters': First immersive art experience opens in Portland

The space is for people of all ages to enjoy and will be open until Sept. 1.

PORTLAND, Maine — "Encounters" is Portland's newest interactive immersive art experience, where works from more than 20 artists are showcased in one pop-up space in the East Bayside neighborhood of Portland. The experience is running for the entire month of August, and its creators say it's kind of a cross between a theme park and an art gallery, where people will have all sorts on unique encounters while engaging with art.

The exhibit has more than 6,000 square feet of gallery space filled with interactive experiences, floor-to-ceiling projection art, tech art, sculptures, paintings, sound effects, and more.

James LaPlante is the creative director, president, and producer for Encounters. He said the team has planned some special events, craft activities for kids, and a fashion show for adults. Every Saturday night, there will be a different live performance.

LaPlante and Cynthia Thompson are the co-founders of Chroma2four, the presenters of Encounters.

Thompsons said the installation is a place for people of all ages to have fun, play with art, and she encourages people to be on the lookout for special and unique things throughout the space.

Our latest addition to Encounters. Interactive Drums and generative art by MF Dynamics by Maria Finkelmeier . Come paint... Posted by Chroma2Four on Sunday, August 6, 2023

LaPlante said he wants people to experience and "encounter" an otherworldly exhibit of art, technology, and unique live performances at the exhibit.

For an updated list of performances, click here.

"Working with my partner Cindy Thompson of Transformit and our collective of artists, we are thrilled to be a part of this groundbreaking art experience,” LaPlante said. “This unique art experience is created by a growing community of artists passionate about experimenting with technology and art to bring new and wonderful experiences to Maine.”

A portion of the proceeds from Encounters will be donated to Creative Portland as their mission to support the creative economy in Maine aligns with the core mission to create a sustainable economic engine for Maine artists.

Details

Dates: Aug. 4 to Sept. 1

Open: Wednesday-Sunday, Closed: Monday / Tuesday

Hours: 10 am to 11 pm

Special Encounters: Every Saturday night, live performances from 6 p.m. to midnight.

Tickets: At the door or online www.chroma2four.com/encounters

Location: Maine Studio Works, 170 Anderson St., Portland, Maine.

Phone: 207-289-7986



