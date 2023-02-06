Emmy-winning actress Jane Lynch highlights importance of health data privacy

"I was drawing on a little Sue Sylvester for that, for sure," Lynch said of channeling her "Glee" character in voicing the broadcast spot.

INDIANAPOLIS — "It's your health data. You've been sharing it without realizing it. That's how I know about Kevin's rash, your halitosis, wakes up to pee, bunions, lice and ringworm."

Emmy Award-winning actress and comedian Jane Lynch ("Glee," "Weakest Link") is the featured voice in Apple's new spot about the ever-important topic of health data privacy.

"I was drawing on a little Sue Sylvester for that, for sure," Lynch said of channeling her "Glee" character to voice a third party and expose people's health information in the broadcast spot. "If you're an over-sharer like I am, you might leave yourself vulnerable to people like the character I play."

According to Apple, the Health app for the iPhone and the company's HealthKit framework were designed with privacy in mind from the beginning, providing users with protections, including data minimization, on-device processing, transparency and control, and security.

And Lynch also voices Catherine Myrtle "Willa" Galliano on Apple TV+'s animated series, "Harriet the Spy," alongside Beanie Feldstein as the title character.

"Working on that show and doing those sessions has just been a joy," Lynch said. "I love the character, I love the relationship between Harriet and my character — I'm the nanny — and I really hope we get a third season because I really enjoyed it."