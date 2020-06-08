"E! News" canceled after 30-years, Tom Hanks in talks to play Geppetto in live-action "Pinocchio," and Selena Gomez has a new cooking show on HBO Max

The singer and actor will learn the basics of cooking with socially distanced instruction from 11 master chefs

LOS ANGELES — A TV-staple is coming to end, which new Disney film Tom Hanks could play a huge role in very soon, and Selena Gomez is learning something new during the pandemic. These are the top headlines around Hollywood.

It's the end of an "E!"-ra.

After nearly-30 years on air, NBCUniversal has cancelled three of their major entertainment news programs on the entertainment-focused cable network.

"E! News," "Pop of the Morning," and Jason Kennedy's "In the Room" were the lastest cuts in a series of recent changes from NBCU due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"E! News" debuted in 1991 and has seen multiple changes over the years, including housing major hosts like Giuliana Rancic and Ryan Seacrest.

Current "E! News" co-host Lilliana Vazquez broke her silence on Instagram, writing "Thankful for this incredible adventure and I will miss this team and crew beyond belief... yes, event the 4am call time."

NBCUniversal just recently launched their free streaming platform, Peacock, last month, and according to Deadline, the company is working to heavily restructure move towards streaming in the coming months.

Jiminy Cricket, a live-action "Pinocchio" is on the way.

The iconic Disney film from the 1940s is reportedly being remade with filmmaker Robert Zemeckis at the helm. Early reports also indicate that Tom Hanks is "pulling some strings" to get in on the project.

Hanks is in talks to play "Pinocchio" creator and wood-carver, Geppetto.

Disney Eyeing Tom Hanks To Play Geppetto In Robert Zemeckis’ ‘Pinocchio’ https://t.co/AbcJCbICae pic.twitter.com/KMcxqrPtDG — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) August 5, 2020

The "Forrest Gump" actor was reportedly interested in the film several years ago when Paul King was set to direct, but after reading the brand-new script, Hanks is now looking more seriously at "carving" out some time for the role.

Talks are early, but many are hoping that Zemeckis can puppeteer him into the part for good.

And Selena Gomez is "cooking up" something new.

The singer and actor has used the COVID-19 pandemic to stay at home and learn how to cook.

The "Can't Keep My Hands to Myself" singer has a new cooking show with HBO Max, and Gomez is focused on learning the basics of making meals.

Who’s hungry?



❤ this tweet to receive a reminder from @HBOmax to watch my new show #SelenaAndChef premiering on 8/13!@maxpop pic.twitter.com/3lYEmUt6b1 — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) August 5, 2020

The show launches August 13 and will feature 10-plus chefs teaching her how to be a beast in the kitchen.