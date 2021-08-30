Drummer phenom jams with Foo Fighters

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. — 11-year-old drummer phenom Nandi Brushell posted on Facebook and Twitter a video of a night she will never forget.
The young female drummer was invited to jam with the Foo Fighters at their concert at the Forum LA. Brushell played the beats to their song Everlong.
This was after she challenged frontman Dave Grohl to a drum duel on the internet. The two went back and forth with Grohl conceding and then creating a song to honor the talented drummer.
The two met for the first time during a virtual meeting.