Drag queen show coming to Maine might help you through the holidays this year

'The Return of the Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show, LIVE!' comes to Maine on Nov. 30 at the State Theatre.

PORTLAND, Maine — Looking to add a little spice to your holiday traditions? Catching a holiday drag queen show could be right up your alley.

Drag queens BenDeLaCreme and Jinkx Monsoon, both former contestants on RuPaul's Drag Race, have co-written their third holiday special and are bringing it to Maine.

"The Return of the Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show, LIVE!" comes to Portland's State Theatre on Nov. 30.

"We pride ourselves on creating shows that have all the camp and sparkle that you want from drag and the holidays," BenDeLaCreme said.

Audiences can expect the unexpected from this holiday show, which features original and parody singing, over-the-top costumes, and a lot of laughs.

The drag queens' "esoteric intellectual drag humor" will only be on stage for one night in Maine as they tour all over the U.S., Canada, and the United Kingdom.

"Generally, people's experience around the holidays are full of conflict. Telling stories that address that conflict and how we still find love in those friendships is a big part of what we like to do," BenDeLaCreme said.

Both from Seattle, it will be the first time the duo has performed in Maine. After not performing since 2019, the pair said they are excited to get back on stage.