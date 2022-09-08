x
Disney gives 'Pinocchio' live-action treatment 82 years after original classic

Tom Hanks stars in the new "Pinocchio" now available on Disney+.
This image released by Disney shows Pinocchio, voiced by Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, in Disney's live-action film "Pinocchio." (Disney via AP)

BURBANK, Calif. — Eighty-two years after the original animated classic, Disney has given "Pinocchio" the live-action treatment. 

The tale of a magic puppet who dreams of being a real boy is one of Disney's oldest movies, coming out just three years after "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs." 

This new film stars Tom Hanks and is available now on Disney+, the House of Mouse's streaming service. 

Based on an Italian children's novel from 1883, the original book is called "The Adventures of Pinocchio." 

"Pinocchio" is a popular character, and Disney's version will compete with one from Netflix in December, directed by Guillermo del Toro. They share the same title after the main character. 

The original animated "Pinocchio" from Disney has a rare 100-percent score on Rotten Tomatoes

This image released by Disney shows Pinocchio, voiced by Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, left, and Tom Hanks as Geppetto in Disney's live-action film "Pinocchio." (Disney via AP)

