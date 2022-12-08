Creatives take another shot at adapting Stephen King's 'The Dark Tower'

Following the 2017 film that failed to impress critics and audiences, a creative pair is stepping up to envision Stephen King's magnum opus as a television series.

MAINE, USA — "The Dark Tower" is widely considered to be Stephen King's greatest work, spanning eight novels, and a new pair of creatives is set to adapt it into a television series.

Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy have been working with Netflix, and their company, Intrepid Pictures, to produce popular horror series like "The Haunting of Hill House" and "Midnight Mass."

On Wednesday, Deadline reported they secured the rights to "The Dark Tower," and envision it as a five-season television series, followed by two stand-alone films.

They aren't the first to try and adapt the behemoth series. In 2017, Director Nikolaj Arcel helmed a film adaptation of "The Dark Tower," starring Idris Elba and Matthew McConaughey. The film was panned by critics and bombed at the box office.

Here is the summary of the series from King's website:

"The Dark Tower series tells the story of Roland Deschain, Mid-World’s last gunslinger, who is traveling southeast across Mid-World’s post-apocalyptic landscape, searching for the powerful but elusive magical edifice known as The Dark Tower. Located in the fey region of End-World, amid a sea of singing red roses, the Dark Tower is the nexus point of the time-space continuum. It is the heart of all worlds, but it is also under threat. Someone, or something, is using the evil technology of the Great Old Ones to destroy it.

"Inspired in equal parts by Robert Browning’s poem, 'Childe Roland to the Dark Tower Came,' J.R.R. Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings, and Sergio Leone’s spaghetti Western classics, The Dark Tower series is an epic of Arthurian proportions. It is Stephen King’s magnum opus and is the center of his amazing creative universe."

Flanagan and Macy have helmed two other films based on King works, "Gerald's Game" in 2017 and "Doctor Sleep" in 2019.

Read the full story on Deadline's website here.