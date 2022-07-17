Couple reunited with engagement ring after it was lost in the Presumpscot River

Erica Robertson and Erin Smithson found the ring and will attend the couple's wedding in September. The two connected with the couple after a social media post.

WESTBROOK, Maine — The owners of a lost engagement ring were finally reunited with the prized possession over the weekend after a viral social media post helped with the recovery.

Erica Robertson and Erin Smithson were the two people who found the ring approximately two miles from a dock in the Presumpscot River last Sunday.

They said they spoke to a woman, who told them she was looking for her husband's missing ring before they went paddling up the river. Luckily, they found the ring in the water "nestled by a rock."

With the help of the Westbrook Police Department’s Facebook page, the post about the missing ring was shared over a thousand times.

One week later, Ben and Robin, the couple who lost the ring, was reunited with it and shared food and drinks with the two people who found the ring, according to a Facebook post by Robertson.

As fate would have it, Erica and Erin will attend Ben and Robin’s wedding in September.