Concert series ramps up business in Bangor

Summer brings the heat, and concerts bring the business.

Example video title will go here for this video

BANGOR, Maine — After long-awaited renovations, the Maine Savings Amphitheater’s waterfront concerts will welcome rock band Phish to the stage this weekend. Though music is the draw, it also brings in business to Bangor.

All across town, businesses are gearing up for an expected boom of customers and taking advantage of the rock band's appearance.

Julie Baker Leaden is the manager at Mexicali Blues right in the center of downtown, and is embracing the rush of customers.

"We welcome those customers with open arms. The past two [Phish] concerts that have been in the Bangor area within the past ten years have always resulted in a fun, shopping experience both for customers and for us as a store [as] well."

Although the concert series has had only two shows thus far, it's still adding to the already strong summer business in town. Manager Rachel Axtell of Pho King Great Cannabis says she even had to double her orders to keep up with demand.

“Yeah I mean, everything has just picked up," Axtell said. "Between customers coming in, just because they’re here to visit and ordering more to compensate for that."

In preparation, Brothers Cannabis has brought in additional vendors and is increasing staff for the time being.

“We gear up, we order ahead," Assistant Manager Sarah Bowie said. "We make sure we have plenty of product to meet the masses and everything. It’s a lot of fun.”

More NEWS CENTER Maine stories