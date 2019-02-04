BANGOR, Maine — The Bangor Comic and Toy Convention is happening this weekend, April 5-7, at the Cross Insurance Center.

It's filled with toys, collectibles, games, and people dressed up in cosplay.

Many special guests include:

Joey Fatone from N'SYNC;

Ryan Hurst from Sons of Anarchy;

Colin Cantwell, a creator who is responsible for some of the most iconic star vehicles;

and many more.

Bangor Comic & Toy Con Bangor Comic & Toy Con updated their cover photo.

Watch the interview with Will Hesketh and Jay Cochran for more on this weekend event.

Tickets are still available HERE for the comic and toy event that kicks off Friday at five.