MAINE, USA — Many Mainers and businesses have been finding creative ways to continue "normal" life, but online. The Collins Center for the Arts had to do exactly that after canceling their shows over the last few months.

To keep Mainers entertained and connected, Collins Center for the Arts started the Maine Talent Showcase which is now inviting the public to vote for their favorite artist.

"Since we had to take down our season as a result of the virus, we have done a number of things to move the arts online,” Daniel Williams, Executive Director of Collins Center for the Arts, said. “But this ‘Maine Talent Show’ was something that we came up with and thought it would be a great idea to continue, to the extent that we can, live performance, and all of the submissions that we got were incredible!"

Williams went on to say, “For us as a staff, it continues to help us deliver our mission which is providing arts to our community. For our audience, it’s a way for them to stay connected to us, and certainly, for the artists, it gives them an opportunity to create art.”

“At the time when people need us the most, we are unable to deliver what we do traditionally. This is sort of the next best thing. We’re still able to deliver content and still hopefully be able to bring a smile, and make people feel something, right? That’s what the arts are really supposed to do." Williams said.

For those looking to participate in the voting, you can visit the Collins Center for the Arts website. Voting will continue through to June 15 and the winner will be announced at 9 a.m. on June 16.

