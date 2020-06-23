Collins Center for the Arts announces Maine Talent Showcase winners

ORONO, Maine — As a creative outlet for people during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Collins Center for the Arts at the University of Maine held the Maine Talent Showcase.

The winners of the online talent contest are Colin Aponte of Blue Hill, Maine; Ethan Ho of Gorham, Maine; and Gerry Wright of Winslow, Maine. The winners will receive prizes of $500, $300 and $200, respectively.

The pool of 118 entries was narrowed to 10 finalists, chosen by Collins Center staffers, and the public cast more than 1,600 votes to choose the winners.



Contestants were encouraged to use social distancing practices to create videos that highlighted their own talents, rather than singing along to pre-produced soundtracks.



Other finalists included Anna Briley, Juan Condori, Benjamin Foss, Megan Howell, Ira Kramer, Leigh Neptune, and Brittany Parker.



The videos can be viewed on the Collins Center’s website.