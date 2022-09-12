Cirque du Soleil opens in Bangor on Friday night

The circus show will be in town starting Friday night until Sunday. Standard ticket pricing starts at $59.

BANGOR, Maine — Cirque du Soleil, a Canadian entertainment circus-like show, hits the stage Friday evening for its first show of the weekend at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

High-flying acrobats, clowns, and live music will fill the auditorium starting at 7:30 p.m.

The show will be performing “Corteo,” the story of a clown who witnesses his own funeral within a carnival-like setting.

Over 100 local professionals were cast to help build the grand stage—12 hours of load-in and after this weekend, just four hours to load it all back up.

Bangor city officials paid a visit to the Cross Insurance Center during a practice run on Wednesday. Bangor City Council Chair Rick Fournier and Husson University College of Business Professor Lee Speronis said they’re happy to see this show and others like it continuing to come to the area for the economic benefits.

“People are coming into Bangor and then, obviously, seeing the wonderful shows, but more importantly they are also going out to local restaurants,” Fournier said.

“The economic multiplier, you name the business, on Main Street in particular, and it benefits from this," Speronis said.

Cirque du Soleil will hold four performances of “Corteo” in Bangor throughout the weekend. Standard ticket pricing begins at $59.

