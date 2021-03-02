Cinemagic closes all locations until spring, including 3 theaters in Maine

This includes theaters in Saco, Westbrook, and South Portland, as well as five other locations in New Hampshire and Massachusetts.

In a Facebook post Wednesday, Cinemagic announced the temporary closure of all locations until spring.

"As of today, all locations will be temporarily closed," the company wrote. "It's just intermission though, we'll be back in the spring!"

This includes theaters in Saco, Westbrook, and South Portland, as well as the following locations in New Hampshire and Massachusetts:

Salisbury, MA

Sturbridge, MA

Hooksett, NH

Merrimack, NH

Portsmouth, NH