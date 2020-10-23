Chris Stapleton releases new song titled 'Arkansas' after road trip through state

Chris Stapleton just released a new song overnight called "Arkansas."

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Chris Stapleton just released a new song overnight called "Arkansas."

Stapleton wrote the song during a road trip as he was driving back to Nashville from Oklahoma to pick up a car his wife got him for his birthday.

"Gotta get down, gotta get down to Arkansas / Having so much fun that it’s probably a little bit against the law," sings Stapleton in the new melody. "All the boys and the girls down there sure know how to have a ball / If you wanna get down, you gotta get down to Arkansas."

"Arkansas" comes from Starting Over, Stapleton's fourth studio album, which comes out November 13.