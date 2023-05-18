Chance the Rapper reflects on 1st season as coach of 'The Voice'

"It was pretty surreal. I didn't expect it," Chance the Rapper said of getting the call to be a coach.

LOS ANGELES — Five artists are set to compete in the live finale in the latest season of "The Voice."

Three-time Grammy winner Chance the Rapper joined the coaching panel for the 23rd season of the reality competition TV show, alongside Niall Horan, Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton.

"It was pretty surreal. I didn't expect it," Chance the Rapper said of getting the call to be a coach. "And once I started doing the show, I didn't expect it be so fun and so cool. Blake is hilarious, and Kelly's always been cool. Niall is awesome."

And it's all come down to this: Sister trio Sorelle is Chance the Rapper's final act competing for $100,000 and a record deal with Universal Media Group.

"It's really cool to be able to probably win, but to be able to beat Blake with somebody that he was trying to have on his team is such a sweet victory," Chance the Rapper said. "They possess a skill and a control over their harmonics that a lot of people don't have."

University of Indianapolis graduate and Gary, Indiana, native Ray Uriel made it all the way to the semifinals on Chance the Rapper's team, coming up just short of the finale.

And you may remember Uriel nearly didn't make it past his blind audition, as Chance the Rapper hit his "I want you" buzzer at the last second during Uriel's performance of "Glimpse of Us" by Joji.

"Ray's an amazing vocalist. Shoutout to Ray; shoutout to Gary, Indiana," Chance the Rapper said. "(He's) poised as a songwriter, too, and I hope that Gary and the whole state of Indiana continues to support him and all the work he's got going on."

And if Chance the Rapper were to return for future seasons of "The Voice," he wants to recruit his friends to join him on the coaching panel.

"Justin (Bieber), you down to clown, if you want to come out to 'The Voice?' Quavo, if you're trying to come out to 'The Voice,'" Chance the Rapper said.