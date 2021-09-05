Celebrate Fall by decorating and replanting

Labor Day signals the end of one season, but also the beginning of another. Planting season isn't over yet.

Labor Day weekend signals the end of summer and the start of Fall.

Tom Estabrook of Estabrook's says " It's something to celebrate!" and you celebrate, he says, by decorating.

He adds, "It's my favorite time of year."

In addition to the corn stalks, hay bails, and pumpkins that many use to decorate in the fall, Mums are a perennial favorite.

But Estabrook also suggests you take a good look at your containers and gardens. By now, there are likely plants that have passed by and aren't looking so good. "Consider replacing them with fall color" Estabrook says.

Mums come in a variety of colors and are hardy enough to last into the late fall. But Estabrook says when adding fall plants to containers and your garden, you should also consider different textures to make those plants and colors pop.

Fall grasses, like Pennisetum Rubrum, can shake up the landscape. This variety is an annual purple grass. It doesn't flower but it puts up beautiful plumes of color.

Other options that Estabrook favors: Salvia. In our video segment he features the Rockin' Series in fuschia and purple.

Estabrook says, "If you have a larger container, you might consider planting Rosemary, or another herb you can pick and add to your meals." They also provide very different texture than other types of flowering plants.

If you like a whispy look, Gomphrena is a go to. Truffula Pink is the one Estabrook features.

You don't get too much more variation in your garden than when you add Ornamental Peppers. They are colorful and unique. "I think they are really under-used", says Estabrook. He says you can eat them but they are not every tasty.

Sedum is very popular in Maine because it's a hardy and interesting annual. Estabrook features Angelina and Chocolate Ball varieties.

And finally, Millet is basically a corn like grass, but the ornamental varieties provide truly unusal foliage. Eastbrook warns they are very popular and sell out quickly this time of year.