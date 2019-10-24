MAINE, USA — One of the spookiest holidays of the year is exactly one week away. This means people of all ages in Maine and across the country have picked out the perfect costume to wear for Halloween 2019.

For those still searching for their perfect costume, a new report that reveals the most popular choices in each state might help.

While the report by All Home Connections, which analyzed results from Google searches, shows trick-or-treaters in most states are dressing up as heroes and villains this year, the most popular costume in the state of Maine is the pumpkin.

According to the report, Halloween 2019 spending will be at an all-time high at about $8.8 billion. The average person will spend $86 with much of that money going towards their costume.

Another popular costume you might see when you’re out trick or treating this year is inspired by the popular video game Fortnite.

