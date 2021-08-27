Bucksport Arts Festival is back

The two-day Bucksport Art Festival event is back this year after being canceled last year due to the COVID pandemic.

BUCKSPORT, Maine — The 6th annual Bucksport Arts Festival has returned for a two-day event along the waterfront on Friday and Saturday.

This year organizers said the festival includes paintings, jewelry, photography, sculptures, pottery, and woodwork. Food trucks were originally supposed to be part of the event but backed out due to COVID-19 concerns. The event was organized by the Lighthouse Gallery and Main Street Bucksport.

Kathryn James, the owner of Lighthouse Gallery and co-organizer, said there will still be plenty to see and enjoy at the festival.

"Many people don't know Bucksport. It's a wonderful town, it's growing and there's a lot of new businesses. So it's a good way to get people to come in,” said James.

James said the event was designed as a way to support local artists. Susan Lessard, Bucksport Town Manager, said she's proud of the progress the town has made since the Verso Corporation Paper Mill shut down in 2014. Since then, many new businesses have made their way to Main Street, reviving the economy of a town many thought wouldn't survive the economic impact of the mill closure.

"While it seems like ancient history to many, December of 2014 was not so long ago," Lessard said.

The Festival runs Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.