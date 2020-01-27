BOSTON — A new Super Bowl commercial pokes fun at the Boston accent, and it's "wicked smaht".

Hyundai recruited Rachel Dratch from Saturday Night Live, John Krasinski from The Office, actor Chris Evans and even David Oritz to introduce the 2020 Sonata's new Smart Park feature: a driverless innovation that parks the car by itself with the touch of a button.

Krasinski, Evans and Dratch were all born in Massachusetts, while David Oritz, better known as "Big Papi" played 14 seasons for the Boston Red Sox.

In the ad, Dratch and Evans stand on the sidewalk, narrating Kranksiki's attempt to fit his car in between two others.

"He's not getting his cah in there," Evans says holding a coffee.

"Chris, stop being a smahtypants," Krasinski jokes.

In one interchange, Krasinki brags to Dratch and Evans about all the places he's "pahked" his "smaht cah."

"Dorchester? Foxborough? The Garden? Saugus? Swampscott? Revere? The harbor," Dratch and Evans ask.

"Are you kidding me," Krasinski says, "I parked it, then UN-parked it!"

If you think we used too many "smahts" and "cahs" and "pahks" in this article, well, we're simply inspired by the repetitive- and memorable- nature of the ad.

The commercial will air during Super Bowl LIV on February 2 at 6:30 p.m. on CBS.

