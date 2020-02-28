ORLANDO, Fla. — A boat filled with guests at Walt Disney World had to be evacuated after it took on water.

No one was hurt, and the passengers aboard the Jungle Cruise boat got off the vessel safely Thursday.

Firefighters from the resort's private government were called to the scene at the Magic Kingdom. The attraction was opened a short time later.

Disney authorities didn't say how many passengers were on the boat or what caused it to take on water. A photo posted on Twitter by a passenger showed other passengers standing on seats with water covering the boat's bottom.

The ride is supposed to take riders on a journey through a river with animatronic animals. The ride is also being turned into a movie premiering in July.

USA Today reported everyone who was on the boat was able to get off and park workers helped the soaked guests have a good rest of the day.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter