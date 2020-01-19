BANGOR, Maine — For the 12th year, SnowCon returned to the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor for a weekend filled up with games.

"[It's] a great way to connect with a lot of people who love this hobby that we all love," Chris Michaud, one of the game enthusiasts said.

You can find tabletop games of all types: board games, card games, roleplaying games, LARPs, miniatures, demo games, strategy games, as well as a packed game library where you can borrow a game and play, different vendors and exhibitors, and other fun for gamer enthusiasts of all ages and experience levels.

"You are always talking, you are learning together, you are experiencing int he same place, so SnowCon is really for anyone who is a game enthusiast, anyone really who has been interested in gaming, or someone who maybe use to play long time ago and just wants to try it again," Monique Bouchard one of the organizers of SnowCon said.

"There is nothing better on a snowy day than sitting around a table and playing games," Bouchard said.

The event will go on until 11 p.m. on Saturday, January 18th and will star again at 8 a.m. on Sunday until 9 p.m.

For a complete list of gaming badge prices check their main website.

SnowCon Gaming Convention Saturday Play to Win Winners! Thank you to everyone who came and played games today. And a very special Thank You! to all the game publishers who donated the games for players to win.

NCM