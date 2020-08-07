Blake Shelton concert coming to drive-in theaters across the US, including Maine

The concert will be shown at the Bangor Drive-In, Prides Corner Drive-In, and Skowhegan Drive-In.

MAINE, USA — Country music star Blake Shelton is putting on a special drive-in concert event across the U.S. For one night only on July 25, Shelton will put on a show that will be screened at drive-in theaters all across the country—including three locations in Maine.

The concert will be shown at the Bangor Drive-In, Prides Corner Drive-In, and Skowhegan Drive-In.

Shelton will be joined by special guests Gwen Stefani and Trace Adkins. The Shelton concert is the kick-off feature of Encore Live's "Encore Drive-In Nights" summer concert series. The concerts will be shown at drive-ins and outdoor theaters across the U.S. and Canada.

Encore Live says the series was launched in response to "overwhelming fan enthusiasm" of the Garth Brooks drive-in concert on June 27.

“After the overwhelming response to Garth Brooks’ drive-in concert feature, we knew we had to launch Encore Drive-In Nights to provide music fans across the USA and Canada the chance to see their favorite artists in a cool new way,” Encore Live Founder and CEO Walter Kinzie said. “We can’t wait to bring music’s biggest stars to outdoor movie screens all across North America so that people can get back out there again and safely enjoy engaging in in-person experiences.”

The performances will be filmed exclusively for the each one-night-only event and will include cinematic interviews and storytelling, Encore Live said in the announcement Wednesday.

“This is such a great way to enjoy music with your family and friends and stay safe,” Shelton said in the announcement. “I’m excited we’re getting the chance to perform a concert for fans and we’re going to go back and play old hits like “Austin,” newer songs like “God’s Country” and we might even introduce something brand new! So fill up those popcorn tubs and get ready for some country music!”

Bangor Drive-In manager Scott Warren said both screens were sold out for the Garth Brooks concert and they're hoping this one will be just as big.