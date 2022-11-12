Billy Joel, Stevie Nicks to perform together at Gillette Stadium in 2023

The two music legends will perform as a duo at Gillette Stadium on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks are set to hit the stage together in New England for the first time next year.

Joel, known for songs such as "Uptown Girl," "Just The Way You Are," and "Vienna," is described as "New York's quintessential son," a news release from Live Nation said Thursday.

Joel is also the sixth best-selling recording artist in history, as well as the third best-selling solo artist, the release said. He has received six Grammy Awards during his music career.

Nicks is well-known as a member of Fleetwood Mac since 1974. As a solo artist, she has also received a Grammy Award and was the first woman inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame twice, Live Nation said in the release. She has "collectively sold more than 140 million albums," the release stated. Nicks performed in Bangor in September 2022.

The two music legends will perform as a duo at Gillette Stadium on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Dec. 16 at 10 a.m. on the Live Nation website. Citi cardmembers will be able to access presale tickets through the Citi Entertainment program starting on Dec. 12 at 10 a.m. until Dec. 15 at 10 p.m.

For more information about the Citi presale tickets, click here.