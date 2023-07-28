'Barbenheimer' craze creates excitement for movie-goers, success for local cinemas

During a post-pandemic age of streaming, local cinemas are celebrating the two movies bringing in crowds.

TOPSHAM, Maine — In an age dominated by streaming services, Mainers and people everywhere are rekindling their love of going to the movies and local cinemas are sharing that excitement.

During the lead-up to their premieres, movie lovers began planning to take in the double feature known as "Barbenheimer," to watch both the Mattel movie "Barbie" and the biopic on physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer. Many have shown up to cinemas dressed in costume to the corresponding movies.

"We've had non-stop sold-out shows," Director of Operations of Smitty's Cinemas Albert Waitt said, who has seen crowds in all three of their locations. "Our lobbies are pretty much filled with pink before every show."

According to Box Office Mojo, the movies combined have brought in nearly $400 million dollars in the U.S. and Canada.

Waitt says after the pandemic, he hasn't seen crowds for a movie this big since "Top Gun: Maverick."

"It was tough... people were nervous about coming back," Waitt said. "['Top Gun: Maverick'] really kicked off the reemergence of the cinema industry and people coming out to theatres, and I think this has just taken it to the next level."

Working to help the local cinema and theatre industry nation-wide is nonprofit The Cinema Foundation, who formed during the pandemic in response to the drop in crowds.

They say the cultural craze of "Barbenheimer" is a great indicator that many folks are realizing you can't get the same experience streaming from home.

"We are more and more about finding things that are communal, finding things that are experiences, and finding things that tie us to other human beings," Cinema Foundation President Jackie Brenneman said.

To create that experience, theatres like Smitty's have learned to get creative with photo-ops, specialty drinks, in-theater dining, and merchandise.

"To have something fun and enjoyable... people are really grasping onto it and it's been a great thing to see," Waitt added.