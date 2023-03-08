Bangor State Fair returns for a four-day weekend

More than 20,000 fairgoers are expected to attend.

BANGOR, Maine — The Bangor State Fair is back for a four-day weekend at Bass Park in Bangor.

The fair has been a Maine tradition dating as far back as 1849.

The event can be traced to its beginnings when a group of businessmen helped to organize the Eastern Maine Fair at a popular harness racing spot known then as Maplewood Park. One of the men, Joseph P. Bass, owned the land. After his death, the grounds were renamed Bass Park in his honor.

Bass bequeathed the park to the City of Bangor upon his death in 1919 for public and semi-public use.

The fair featured exhibitions by the Bangor Horticultural Society and later infused new features by Eastern Maine Fair organizers. Over time, the event evolved into the Bangor State Fair.

Each year, organizers work to add something new. According to officials from the City of Bangor, the emphasis this year is on agriculture.

It’s just one way to "bring back the tradition of state fairs that people love all over the country," Anne Krieg, economic development manager for the City of Bangor, said.

Krieg says the city's location makes it perfect to host this large-scale fair where most farms are to the north and west of Bangor.

This year, the event highlights a major livestock show staged inside the Cross Insurance Arena, where Maine’s farms will showcase and auction their best animals.

Krieg hopes the city, businesses, and attractions in the Greater Bangor Area will benefit from the influx of visitors coming into town for the fair.

"Just being able to have an attraction that will bring in crowds from all over the state as well as all over New England, this is a great way to showcase our city," Krieg said.

Organizers are also bringing back the tractor pull competition on Sunday. This event hasn't happened since the early 2000s.

There will also be plenty of food and food-eating contests: hot dogs and hot wings, blueberry pies, and whoopie pies. The Gifford’s ice cream eating contest is scheduled for Saturday.

Carnival rides and music will provide entertainment for the entire family.

The fair runs from Thursday to Sunday, August 3 to 6. To get further details on activities and daily admission, visit the Bangor State Fair website here.