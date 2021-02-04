Bangor Mall Cinemas back open with COVID safety measures in place

The cinemas will be open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday for now and Warren says they're doing all of the necessary COVID protocol safety practices.

BANGOR, Maine — After a three-month winter hibernation due to the pandemic, the Bangor Mall Cinemas opened back up Friday.

General Manager, Scott Warren said in January, when business was off, the company decided to close and take a break.

He said they were also waiting on the vaccine to arrive and hopefully bring some normalcy back for people.

The cinemas will be open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday for now, and Warren said they're doing all of the necessary COVID protocol safety practices.

“Touchless paper towel dispensers in the bathroom, more sanitizing, more cleaning,” Warren said. “We’re separating the shows and the start of showtimes are further apart than they were before, and we are giving extended time for cleaning at the end of shows. Again, all things we’ve always had in place, we’re just continuing to do it and just trying to be diligent. We’re just extremely happy to be open.”

Warren said the 100-seat Cinemas are only operating at 50 percent capacity in each theatre right now, but hopes to go up to 75 percent in the near future.