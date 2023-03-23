Bangor Area Homeschool Players present 'Peter Pan'

Nearly every school has a drama club, but what about homeschooled kids?

BANGOR, Maine — Nearly every school has some sort of drama club. But what about access for kids who are homeschooled?

One thespian thought of a plan.

Danielle Hines, founder and director of the Bangor Area Homeschool Players, started this theater group for kids in 2016. The group was formed primarily to serve homeschoolers. She says it was the idea to fill this very need.

"Schools in the area, public schools, Christian schools, private, all of them, [they] have school plays. But they really can't include homeschoolers, necessarily, because they have so many of their own children, and they are pretty stretched for resources," Hines said.



Hines continued, "So we decided to go for it, and there was a huge outpouring of interest! It was exciting to see kids respond."



Since its start in 2016, the community has rallied around her and donated money, time, and talent for the staging of the productions.

Hines said the Hermon Baptist Church opened up an area for rehearsal space and staging of their theatrical works.

The church will host this weekend's production of "Peter Pan," based on the classic novel by J.M. Barrie and adapted by Craig Sodaro. Hines will direct the play.

The play will run Friday and Saturday at 6 p.m. Admission is free to the public, but donations are encouraged to keep them going.

For more information, please visit the Facebook page for the Bangor Area HomeSchool Players here.