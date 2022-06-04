x
Backstreet Boys Maine concert announced

The Maine Savings Amphitheater in Bangor will host the boy band on Thursday, July 21, 2022.

BANGOR, Maine — The Backstreet Boys are back, and they're coming to Maine this summer.

The boy band is set to play at the Maine Savings Amphitheater on the Bangor Waterfront on Thursday, July 21, 2022. 

The announcement was made on the Facebook page for the Maine Savings Amphitheater. 

Presale tickets open up at 10 a.m. Wednesday, but you have to be a member of the Backstreet Boys fan club to get tickets early. 

Ticket sales open to the general public Friday, April 8, 2022. 

Click here to buy tickets. 

