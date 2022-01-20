Baby orangutan being bottle-fed intrigues others

An Audubon Zoo spokeswoman says the still unnamed baby was being tube-fed as well, but the tube was removed Jan. 13

NEW ORLEANS — The infant endangered Sumatran orangutan at the zoo in New Orleans is being bottle-fed because his mother wasn't producing enough milk. An Audubon Zoo spokeswoman says the still unnamed baby was being tube-fed as well, but the tube was removed Jan. 13.

Twelve-year-old Menari gave birth to the baby on Christmas Eve. Days later, he was showing signs of weakness and lack of nursing. Veterinarians examined the first-time mother and discovered the lactation problem.

Zoo staffers care for the baby round-the-clock — sometimes in front of the other orangutans so they can get to know him.