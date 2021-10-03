Art contest winners to help promote recycling in Maine

The winners of ecomaine’s “Recycling is a Work of Art” contest receive $500 plus up to $500 more for painting supplies.

PORTLAND, Maine — The winners of an art contest intended to promote recycling in Maine include a design about reducing, reusing and recycling in outer space.

That design, by Opportunity Alliance’s MaineStay Program, was one of five winners of ecomaine’s “Recycling is a Work of Art” contest.

The Portland-based company uses the contest to find artists to design and paint one of its single-sort recycling containers.