Art contest winners to help promote recycling in Maine

The winners of ecomaine’s “Recycling is a Work of Art” contest receive $500 plus up to $500 more for painting supplies.
PORTLAND, Maine — The winners of an art contest intended to promote recycling in Maine include a design about reducing, reusing and recycling in outer space. 

That design, by Opportunity Alliance’s MaineStay Program, was one of five winners of ecomaine’s “Recycling is a Work of Art” contest. 

The Portland-based company uses the contest to find artists to design and paint one of its single-sort recycling containers. 

The winners of the contest receive $500 plus up to $500 more for painting supplies.

